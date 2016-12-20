Senate confirms Somerset, Hunterdon prosecutors
Somerset, Hunterdon prosecutors confirmed by state Senate Michael Robertson has been confirmed as Somerset County prosecutor by the State Senate Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2i7xj5R TRENTON - It's finally official. Michael Robertson was confirmed as Somerset County prosecutor by the state Senate on the final day of its 2016 session Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Dudley
|20,741
|Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10)
|Dec 19
|Gary
|6
|Construction underway for Newark's new Military... (May '13)
|Dec 17
|John Herman
|42
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|The Children's Shelter behind Geriatric Center ... (Nov '13)
|Dec 11
|Recognise This Story
|222
|Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ...
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC