Route 7 in Kearny to be closed overnight for bridge repair
Route 7 in Kearny will be closed tonight and early tomorrow morning as part of the $13.7 million bridge replacement project, state Department of Transportation officials said. Both side of the roadway between Jersey City and Kearny will be closed between 8 p.m. tonight and 5 a.m. tomorrow, the DOT said.
