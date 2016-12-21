Not so sweet a season for alleged thief

Not so sweet a season for alleged thief

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Observer

A Newark man who, police say, may have had thoughts about swiping an unsecured package in Harrison, probably didn't do it because he already had his hands full - with what police later discovered to be stolen goods. But when the man turned his attention to the goods in hand, a pair of vigilant cops turned their focus squarely on him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,744
News Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10) Dec 19 Gary 6
News Construction underway for Newark's new Military... (May '13) Dec 17 John Herman 42
News With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13) Dec 17 Dave Schools 63
Jersey City Gyms Dec 16 New to New Jersey 2
The Children's Shelter behind Geriatric Center ... (Nov '13) Dec 11 Recognise This Story 222
News Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ... Dec 9 Anonymous 2
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,448 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,110

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC