North Arlington Police prepare for trooper's funeral2 hours, 22 minutes | North Arlington
The funeral Mass for N.J. State Trooper William "Bill" Fearon will be today at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington North Arlington Police prepare for trooper's funeral The funeral Mass for N.J. State Trooper William "Bill" Fearon will be today at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2iO3IKY As community members mourn the loss of a local state trooper, the North Arlington Police Department is preparing for his funeral. The funeral Mass for New Jersey State Trooper William "Bill" Fearon will be Saturday, Dec. 31, at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of Peace Church in North Arlington with interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.
