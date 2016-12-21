N.J. man who had child porn sentenced...

N.J. man who had child porn sentenced to 364 days in jail

The Jersey Journal

FLEMINGTON - A Lebanon Township man who plead guilty to possession of child pornography has been sentenced to 364 days in jail, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony P. Kearns, III said Thursday. Ronald Yourth, 68, will also be on probation for five years and will serve his sentence in the Somerset County Jail.

