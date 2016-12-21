Killer of Kearny jeweler up for sentencing
More than seven years after he killed a Kearny jeweler during a robbery, a Bloomfield man is to learn his fate next month. John DeRosa, 58, faces sentencing Jan. 6 before Hudson County Superior Court Judge Patrick Arre, sitting in Jersey City, according to Raymond Worrall, spokesman for the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Dudley
|20,741
|Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10)
|Dec 19
|Gary
|6
|Construction underway for Newark's new Military... (May '13)
|Dec 17
|John Herman
|42
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|The Children's Shelter behind Geriatric Center ... (Nov '13)
|Dec 11
|Recognise This Story
|222
|Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ...
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC