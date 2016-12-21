Killer facing 20 years on heroin offe...

Killer facing 20 years on heroin offenses must wait for sentence

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: The Jersey Journal

The sentencing of a convicted killer from Jersey City facing up to 20 years in prison on drug offenses was pushed back to next week as some remaining pre-sentencing issues remain to be worked out. Siwan Brown was convicted at trial of possession of nearly 1,100 bags of heroin with intent to distribute and he was to be sentenced on Friday by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Patrick Arre.

