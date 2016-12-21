Jersey City woman killed in 'black ice' crash in Kearny: police
A Jersey City woman died at a Newark hospital a few hours after being involved in a head-on crash with a tractor trailer on Harrison Avenue in Kearny, police said. A Jersey City woman became Hudson County's 27th traffic fatality last week when she died after a head-on collision with a tractor trailer, authorities said.
