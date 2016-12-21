Jaywalkers are new target in Hudson County's street safety campaign
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced that as part of the "Slow Down, Save Lives" campaign, law enforcement agencies will begin strictly enforcing pedestrian traffic laws such as jaywalking. Police have issued more than 13,000 tickets along the 14-mile stretch of Kennedy Boulevard, and now pedestrians who violate traffic laws will be in the cross hairs, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
