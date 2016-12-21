Firehouse fix expected to start soon: chief

Public safety infrastructure and personnel were among the focal points at the Dec. 6 meeting of the Kearny governing body. More than six months have passed since the Davis Ave. firehouse, between Hoyt St. and Devon Terrace, was emptied of its 16 firefighters and engine after the town construction code office declared the 115-year-old building unsafe primarily because of a weakened roof.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.