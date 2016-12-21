Ex-pastor who fled after child sex co...

Ex-pastor who fled after child sex conviction returned to New Jersey

HUDSON COUNTY -Nearly two years after he fled the country following a conviction for molesting a 13-year-old boy, a Pentecostal preacher was returned to New Jersey Thursday to face sentencing and additional sexual assault charges. Gregorio Martinez is taken into custody in Danli, Honduras, by the Honduran National Police.

