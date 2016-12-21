A delegation of 21 representatives from the Korea Education and Research Information Service visited Lincoln Middle School in Kearny Dec. 2 to see firsthand how education is delivered in the United States and to understand the financial aspects of public education. According to Wikipedia, KERIS is "a governmental organization under the South Korean Ministry of Education, Science and Technology that develops, proposes and advises on current and future government policies and initiatives regarding education in South Korea."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10)
|Dec 19
|Gary
|6
|Construction underway for Newark's new Military... (May '13)
|Dec 17
|John Herman
|42
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|The Children's Shelter behind Geriatric Center ... (Nov '13)
|Dec 11
|Recognise This Story
|222
|Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ...
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC