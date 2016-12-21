Charged in bank robbery spree

The suspect in the Nov. 29 robbery of the Provident Bank in Kearny, arrested in Jersey City the following day, has been linked to four other recent heists, including one in Harrison, authorities reported. Jermaine W. Mason , 39, of Newark - picked up on a warrant Nov. 30 by the JCPD, FBI agents and U.S. Marshals - has been charged with five counts of bank robbery in an October-November spree, U.S. Attorney Paul J. Fishman announced last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.