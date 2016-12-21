Apartments at industrial park?
As bulldozers keep moving mounds of dirt on the site of the former Jeryl Industrial Park off the Belleville Pike, the new owners are now proposing to put up an apartment building at the upper edge of their property. The site targeted by Ridge Crossing LLC for this portion of the project is 682-686 Schuyler Ave. at the intersection of Laurel Ave. Plans filed with the town construction office by Ridge principal Franceso Alessi call for a multi-story, multi-family apartment building, sloping down Turvan Road, with structured parking for up to 187 cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Dudley
|20,741
|Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10)
|Dec 19
|Gary
|6
|Construction underway for Newark's new Military... (May '13)
|Dec 17
|John Herman
|42
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|The Children's Shelter behind Geriatric Center ... (Nov '13)
|Dec 11
|Recognise This Story
|222
|Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ...
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC