Apartments at industrial park?

As bulldozers keep moving mounds of dirt on the site of the former Jeryl Industrial Park off the Belleville Pike, the new owners are now proposing to put up an apartment building at the upper edge of their property. The site targeted by Ridge Crossing LLC for this portion of the project is 682-686 Schuyler Ave. at the intersection of Laurel Ave. Plans filed with the town construction office by Ridge principal Franceso Alessi call for a multi-story, multi-family apartment building, sloping down Turvan Road, with structured parking for up to 187 cars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.