No need to panic: Owner of Keansburg ...

No need to panic: Owner of Keansburg bakery looks to sell and enjoy retirment

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

The owner of the beloved Dixie Lee Bakery said there is no need to panic about the future of the shop despite rumors of its potential closure after 85 years. Sal Giovine, the owner of the bakery for 16 years, said he is just looking forward to retirement and already has potential buyers looking to continue its traditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Keansburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How great is Donald j trump 52 min dive3535 3
Real Estate Appraisal in the Township Jun 25 HaHa 3
Hurricane Sandy - rebuilding your home (Dec '12) Jun 16 Lee Caruso 3
Christie calls Governor candidate a .......... Jun 3 7vens 1
Keyport Then and Now (Mar '07) May 31 raditrike 173
Wierd bus driver May '17 Richard Milhous N... 3
What happen with bridgate May '17 7vens 2
See all Keansburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Keansburg Forum Now

Keansburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Keansburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Keansburg, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,286 • Total comments across all topics: 282,093,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC