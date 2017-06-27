No need to panic: Owner of Keansburg bakery looks to sell and enjoy retirment
The owner of the beloved Dixie Lee Bakery said there is no need to panic about the future of the shop despite rumors of its potential closure after 85 years. Sal Giovine, the owner of the bakery for 16 years, said he is just looking forward to retirement and already has potential buyers looking to continue its traditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Keansburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How great is Donald j trump
|52 min
|dive3535
|3
|Real Estate Appraisal in the Township
|Jun 25
|HaHa
|3
|Hurricane Sandy - rebuilding your home (Dec '12)
|Jun 16
|Lee Caruso
|3
|Christie calls Governor candidate a ..........
|Jun 3
|7vens
|1
|Keyport Then and Now (Mar '07)
|May 31
|raditrike
|173
|Wierd bus driver
|May '17
|Richard Milhous N...
|3
|What happen with bridgate
|May '17
|7vens
|2
Find what you want!
Search Keansburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC