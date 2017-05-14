N.J. couple reportedly hospitalized after cops rescue them from fire

KEANSBURG -- A borough couple is being treated for burns and smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in their home early Sunday morning, the Asbury Park Press reported. The Press reported Joseph Besner, 39, and Kimberly Deliman, 40, were airlifted to St. Barnabas Burn Center after Keansburg officers Frank Wood, Brian Von Bargen and John Murray helped get the pair out of the house.

