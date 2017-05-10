The most - and least - expensive school districts in New Jersey
Among the districts in the state with the highest per-pupil spending are the eight county-wide educational services commissions that serve special-needs students. Bergen County's special services district, with a budget of $63.8 million, spent $97,424 per student in 2015-16.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Keansburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joseph Bolger Middle School Horror (Dec '09)
|May 9
|Debbiedo290
|17
|House lifting
|May 7
|Roberto
|1
|2017 Tax Postcard
|May 5
|stickman07738
|8
|Climate Change
|Apr 22
|7vens
|2
|Wierd bus driver
|Apr '17
|hates zits
|1
|Keansburg middle school teacher charged with ch...
|Apr '17
|Jonah
|1
|Gov. Christie will not face any Bridgegate char...
|Mar '17
|7vens
|4
Find what you want!
Search Keansburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC