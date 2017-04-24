Red Bank: Mha Presents Annual Dinner

Each May, the Mental Health Association of Monmouth County hosts an annual dinner to celebrate Mental Health Month, and honor individuals who have made a significant and lasting impact in the lives of Monmouth County residents. On the evening of Wednesday, May 10, the MHAMC celebrates 67 years of providing a prevention focused support network for all in need of mental health services, when the yearly event returns to The Oyster Point Hotel in Red Bank from 6 to 9 p.m. Included are hors d'oeuvres, dinner, dessert, cash bar and a robust chance raffle during cocktail hour.

