Red Bank: Mha Presents Annual Dinner
Each May, the Mental Health Association of Monmouth County hosts an annual dinner to celebrate Mental Health Month, and honor individuals who have made a significant and lasting impact in the lives of Monmouth County residents. On the evening of Wednesday, May 10, the MHAMC celebrates 67 years of providing a prevention focused support network for all in need of mental health services, when the yearly event returns to The Oyster Point Hotel in Red Bank from 6 to 9 p.m. Included are hors d'oeuvres, dinner, dessert, cash bar and a robust chance raffle during cocktail hour.
Keansburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate Change
|Apr 22
|7vens
|2
|Wierd bus driver
|Apr 6
|hates zits
|1
|Keansburg middle school teacher charged with ch...
|Apr 3
|Jonah
|1
|Gov. Christie will not face any Bridgegate char...
|Mar '17
|7vens
|4
|Comment on Member Rewards by textile testing in...
|Mar '17
|SatatonMall
|1
|What's up with The Bulkhead Bar & Grill (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Mjmam7287
|23
|House for rent Middletown nj across from beach...
|Mar '17
|Joan M
|2
