American Water completes acquisition of Shorelands Water Company

American Water , the nation's largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today that it completed its acquisition of the Shorelands Water Company, a privately owned water utility that provides water services to more than 11,000 customer accounts in Monmouth County, N.J. The acquisition was approved by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities on March 24, 2017. The purchased assets will become part of New Jersey American Water.

