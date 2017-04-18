Keansburg middle school teacher charged with child pornography
There are 1 comment on the NJ.com story from Thursday Mar 30, titled Keansburg middle school teacher charged with child pornography. In it, NJ.com reports that:
MARLBORO - A 30-year-old township resident who teaches at a middle school in Keansburg was arrested Thursday and charged with child pornography, authorities said. Marc S. Marinoff was arrested after investigators with the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Computer Crimes Unit confiscated his personal electronic devices and found he possessed and distributed child pornography videos, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said in a press release.
#1 Monday Apr 3
thats what u get
