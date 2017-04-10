Keansburg man, 75, charged with sexually assaulting girl
Douglas Renigar was arrested Saturday and faces charges of aggravated sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated criminal sexual contact, according to a criminal complaint.
