Keansburg man, 75, charged with sexua...

Keansburg man, 75, charged with sexually assaulting girl

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Douglas Renigar was arrested Saturday and faces charges of aggravated sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated criminal sexual contact, according to a criminal complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Keansburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wierd bus driver Apr 6 hates zits 1
News Keansburg middle school teacher charged with ch... Apr 3 Jonah 1
Gov. Christie will not face any Bridgegate char... Mar 15 7vens 4
News Comment on Member Rewards by textile testing in... Mar '17 SatatonMall 1
What's up with The Bulkhead Bar & Grill (Jun '11) Mar '17 Mjmam7287 23
House for rent Middletown nj across from beach... Mar '17 Joan M 2
News Hundreds in Middletown rally in support of Pres... Mar '17 7vens 4
See all Keansburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Keansburg Forum Now

Keansburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Keansburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
 

Keansburg, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,332 • Total comments across all topics: 280,282,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC