Heat map shows location of Monmouth County drug overdose deaths
The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, with help from the State Police's Regional Operations and Intelligence Center, posted a map on Facebook that indicates where the county's 160-plus fatal drug overdoses occurred in 2016. According to separate data provided to New Jersey 101.5, at least 15 overdose deaths occurred in Neptune City and Neptune last year.
