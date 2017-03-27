Heat map shows location of Monmouth C...

Heat map shows location of Monmouth County drug overdose deaths

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, with help from the State Police's Regional Operations and Intelligence Center, posted a map on Facebook that indicates where the county's 160-plus fatal drug overdoses occurred in 2016. According to separate data provided to New Jersey 101.5, at least 15 overdose deaths occurred in Neptune City and Neptune last year.

