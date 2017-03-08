Duo in parked car charged with multiple drug-related offenses
EAST BRUNSWICK -- Two men have been charged with drug related offenses after officers found them in a parked car, police said. Officers encountered Joseph Pauciello, 31, of Keansburg, and Joseph Yannibelli, 39, of Atlantic Highlands, while patrolling the Studio 6 parking lot on Route 18 on Wednesday.
