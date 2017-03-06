Ciattarelli presses Guadagno on campa...

Ciattarelli presses Guadagno on campaign costs

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: Courier News

Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, also running for the GOP nomination for governor, wants Guadagno to detail public costs for campaign security and travel Guadagno silent when pressed on taxpayer campaign cost Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, also running for the GOP nomination for governor, wants Guadagno to detail public costs for campaign security and travel Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://on.app.com/2mxTyUq Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli officially launched his campaign for the Republican nomination for governor on Tuesday at Manville High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Keansburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gov. Christie will not face any Bridgegate char... Mon DaStraw 3
News Comment on Member Rewards by textile testing in... Mon SatatonMall 1
What's up with The Bulkhead Bar & Grill (Jun '11) Mar 6 Mjmam7287 23
House for rent Middletown nj across from beach... Mar 2 Joan M 2
News Hundreds in Middletown rally in support of Pres... Mar 1 7vens 4
Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15) Feb 24 7vens 13
The great governor of the garden state Feb 22 DaStraw 4
See all Keansburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Keansburg Forum Now

Keansburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Keansburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Keansburg, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,313 • Total comments across all topics: 279,572,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC