Rumson: RFH Hosts Stars Present & Future

On Monday, April 3, the Night of FUTURE Broadway Stars will rock the auditorium at Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School , in the third annual edition of the exciting musical event benefitting homeless youth. Scheduled for 7 p.m. in the RFH auditorium, the presentation is a fundraiser for the programs of Covenant House in Asbury Park, showcasing the performing arts talents of students from high schools throughout Monmouth County.

