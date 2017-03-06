Rumson: RFH Hosts Stars Present & Future
On Monday, April 3, the Night of FUTURE Broadway Stars will rock the auditorium at Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School , in the third annual edition of the exciting musical event benefitting homeless youth. Scheduled for 7 p.m. in the RFH auditorium, the presentation is a fundraiser for the programs of Covenant House in Asbury Park, showcasing the performing arts talents of students from high schools throughout Monmouth County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.
Add your comments below
Keansburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's up with The Bulkhead Bar & Grill (Jun '11)
|17 hr
|Mjmam7287
|23
|Gov. Christie will not face any Bridgegate char...
|Mon
|7vens
|2
|House for rent Middletown nj across from beach...
|Mar 2
|Joan M
|2
|Hundreds in Middletown rally in support of Pres...
|Mar 1
|7vens
|4
|Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15)
|Feb 24
|7vens
|13
|The great governor of the garden state
|Feb 22
|DaStraw
|4
|Review: Mr Good Lube 10 Minute Oil Inc (Aug '08)
|Feb 20
|Sdet
|27
Find what you want!
Search Keansburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC