Rumson: RFH Hosts Stars Present & Future

On Monday, April 3, the Night of FUTURE Broadway Stars will rock the auditorium at Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School , in the third annual edition of the exciting musical event benefitting homeless youth. Scheduled for 7 p.m. in the RFH auditorium, the presentation is a fundraiser for the programs of Covenant House in Asbury Park, showcasing the performing arts talents of students from high schools throughout Monmouth County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.