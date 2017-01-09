Serena DiMaso Announces Her Candidacy...

Serena DiMaso Announces Her Candidacy For Assembly In LD 13

Freeholder Serena DiMaso, a resident of Holmdel, announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination for State Assembly in the 13th Legislative District this morning in a press release. LD 13 is located in northern Momouth County.

