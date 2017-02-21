Middletown police make several arrests in series of armed robberies
MIDDLETOWN -- Police have arrested a number of suspects in connection with three armed robberies this month in Bayshore, the department said in a statement. A robbery occurred Jan. 7 near Appleton Avenue, a second on Jan. 9 on Florence Avenue and the third on Jan. 16 along the Henry Hudson Trail.
