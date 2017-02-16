Kim Guadagno's very Jersey campaign song | The Auditor
Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno is touting something rare in politics these days as she runs for New Jersey governor: an original campaign song -- written just for her by a veteran Garden State rocker. The song is called "We the People."
