Kim Guadagno and her Donald Trump reset
After the "Access Hollywood'' recording leaked, Kim Guadagno, who's running for the Republican nomination for governor in New Jersey, tweeted: "No apology can excuse away Mr. Trump's reprehensible comments degrading women. We're raising my three boys to be better than that."
Keansburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody out there that used to Hangout at Wetso... (Feb '13)
|Jan 19
|Ashley from Willis
|43
|House for rent Middletown nj across from beach...
|Jan 16
|risus69
|1
|Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|7vens
|10
|It's up to "Dak" to hold the fort......
|Jan 10
|Joe Bish
|3
|Indian-American group fired up for Trump's Edis...
|Jan 8
|Raj
|5
|Keansburg Man Faces Dozens of Drug Charges (Oct '13)
|Jan 3
|Truth be told
|4
|Union Beach 1950s / 1960s (Jun '09)
|Dec 28
|GeorgeH
|6
