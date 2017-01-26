Keansburg Mother Charged With Throwin...

Keansburg Mother Charged With Throwing 6 Month Old At Father

The Keansburg Police Department charged Nicole Robbolino. 32, of Briarwood Avenue, with one count of Assault and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child on Tuesday after an investigation revealed that Robbolino threw a child safety seat containing her six month old son at her boyfriend-the father of the child.

