Guadagno to launch campaign for governor on Tuesday
The lieutenant governor, who filed the papers last week, will declare her candidacy for the Republican Party nomination at 11 a.m. Guadagno to launch campaign for governor on Tuesday The lieutenant governor, who filed the papers last week, will declare her candidacy for the Republican Party nomination at 11 a.m. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2iA6d6v Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno will formally launch her campaign for governor Tuesday in Monmouth County, according to sources familiar with the planning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Keansburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody out there that used to Hangout at Wetso... (Feb '13)
|Thu
|Ashley from Willis
|43
|House for rent Middletown nj across from beach...
|Jan 16
|risus69
|1
|Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|7vens
|10
|It's up to "Dak" to hold the fort......
|Jan 10
|Joe Bish
|3
|Indian-American group fired up for Trump's Edis...
|Jan 8
|Raj
|5
|Keansburg Man Faces Dozens of Drug Charges (Oct '13)
|Jan 3
|Truth be told
|4
|Union Beach 1950s / 1960s (Jun '09)
|Dec 28
|GeorgeH
|6
Find what you want!
Search Keansburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC