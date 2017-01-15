The lieutenant governor, who filed the papers last week, will declare her candidacy for the Republican Party nomination at 11 a.m. Guadagno to launch campaign for governor on Tuesday The lieutenant governor, who filed the papers last week, will declare her candidacy for the Republican Party nomination at 11 a.m. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2iA6d6v Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno will formally launch her campaign for governor Tuesday in Monmouth County, according to sources familiar with the planning.

