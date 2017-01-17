Guadagno launches gubernatorial campaign
Supporters and local officials will gather Tuesday at a restaurant in Keansburg as Guadagno announces she is seeking the Republican nomination for governor. Gov. Chris Christie is not scheduled to attend.
Keansburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody out there that used to Hangout at Wetso... (Feb '13)
|Thu
|Ashley from Willis
|43
|House for rent Middletown nj across from beach...
|Jan 16
|risus69
|1
|Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|7vens
|10
|It's up to "Dak" to hold the fort......
|Jan 10
|Joe Bish
|3
|Indian-American group fired up for Trump's Edis...
|Jan 8
|Raj
|5
|Keansburg Man Faces Dozens of Drug Charges (Oct '13)
|Jan 3
|Truth be told
|4
|Union Beach 1950s / 1960s (Jun '09)
|Dec 28
|GeorgeH
|6
