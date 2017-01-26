GOP, Democratic postures on Christie's legacy emerging
In this Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 photograph, Republican New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno greets supporters after she announced her candidacy for governor, in Keansburg, N.J. Gov. Chris Christie is not on the ticket in New Jersey this year, but his legacy is looming over the race to succeed him.
Keansburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody out there that used to Hangout at Wetso... (Feb '13)
|Jan 19
|Ashley from Willis
|43
|House for rent Middletown nj across from beach...
|Jan 16
|risus69
|1
|Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|7vens
|10
|It's up to "Dak" to hold the fort......
|Jan 10
|Joe Bish
|3
|Indian-American group fired up for Trump's Edis...
|Jan 8
|Raj
|5
|Keansburg Man Faces Dozens of Drug Charges (Oct '13)
|Jan 3
|Truth be told
|4
|Union Beach 1950s / 1960s (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|GeorgeH
|6
