4 teens charged in stabbing attack in Keansburg

Tuesday Jan 10

KEANSBURG -- Four Neptune Township teens have been charged after a brawl Friday left a 17-year-old stabbed in the back, police said. Police responded to a report of a large fight at 4:26 p.m. at the corner of Highland and Center avenues and found a 17-year-old Keansburg resident with a stab wound, police Chief James Pigott said in a statement posted on Facebook .

