Keansburg Drug Distribution Ring Busted
Four Keansburg residents were arrested in the borough on Wednesday, December 14 and charged with various narcotic possession and distribution offenses. The arrests were the result of a month-long investigation by the Keansburg Police Department, the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office and the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Narcotics Task Force, according to an announcement by the Keansburg PD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at More Monmouth Musings.
Add your comments below
Keansburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's up to "Dak" to hold the fort......
|Jan 10
|Joe Bish
|3
|Indian-American group fired up for Trump's Edis...
|Jan 8
|Raj
|5
|Keansburg Man Faces Dozens of Drug Charges (Oct '13)
|Jan 3
|Truth be told
|4
|Union Beach 1950s / 1960s (Jun '09)
|Dec 28
|GeorgeH
|6
|100+ Days and Counting..........
|Dec 21
|7vens
|1
|Like Christie or not.......Kim Guadagno...
|Dec 18
|Otj1987
|3
|Hazlet police (Apr '07)
|Dec 17
|Duncanjoe
|279
Find what you want!
Search Keansburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC