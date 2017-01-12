Keansburg Drug Distribution Ring Busted

Four Keansburg residents were arrested in the borough on Wednesday, December 14 and charged with various narcotic possession and distribution offenses. The arrests were the result of a month-long investigation by the Keansburg Police Department, the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office and the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Narcotics Task Force, according to an announcement by the Keansburg PD.

