Jersey Shore Fishing: Good variety fi...

Jersey Shore Fishing: Good variety fishing

Next Story Prev Story
Oct 19, 2016 Read more: NJ.com

Capt. Joe Massa enjoyed good variety action today on his My Three Sons from Morgan Marina. Shrewsbury Rocks produced good bottom fishing for blackfish, sea bass and porgies while bunker schools were spotted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Keansburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
100+ Days and Counting.......... Dec 21 7vens 1
Like Christie or not.......Kim Guadagno... Dec 18 Otj1987 3
Hazlet police (Apr '07) Dec 17 Duncanjoe 279
2017 Tax Postcard Dec 16 7vens 6
Union Beach Music Thread (Nov '15) Dec 15 Musikologist 2
The great governor of the garden state Dec 8 7vens 2
So, let me get this straight.... Nov 29 7vens 2
See all Keansburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Keansburg Forum Now

Keansburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Keansburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Keansburg, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,536 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,131

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC