Jersey Shore Fishing: Good variety fishing
Capt. Joe Massa enjoyed good variety action today on his My Three Sons from Morgan Marina. Shrewsbury Rocks produced good bottom fishing for blackfish, sea bass and porgies while bunker schools were spotted.
