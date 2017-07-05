Heavy-equipment makes moves in US market

LiuGong North America's vertical lift wheel loader, which the company says can improve efficiency by 50 to 60 percent over conventional wheel loaders, is unveiled to the American market at the 2017 Conexpo-Con/Agg show in Las Vegas in March. LIA ZHU / CHINA DAIL When asked about the US market in the construction equipment industry, Li Dongchun said, "It's like the tip of a pyramid.

