Vehicles move past a stalled car in t...

Vehicles move past a stalled car in the high water along the I-45...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Houston Chronicle

You don't get to live in a place called the Bayou City and not get a little road flooding from time to time . These are some of the worst spots in Houston for high water and flooded roadways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Katy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone looking for Tar (Dec '16) May '17 Poooy Fart 12
My wife in need of a Kidney Transplant May '17 Heavenly Fart 4
News Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena May '17 Farts 2
Review: Oasis Reflexology & Massage (Apr '11) Apr '17 Dry Farts 8
Loud plane noise over Katy this afternoon (Sep '12) Apr '17 Air Farts 12
Similac Apr '17 Farm Farts 2
Review: America's Transmission Experts (Jun '13) Apr '17 Tool belt farts 32
See all Katy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Katy Forum Now

Katy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Katy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Katy, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,662 • Total comments across all topics: 281,949,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC