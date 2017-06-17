Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller in his office in Austin, Sept. 14, 2016.

The Texas Ethics Commission fined the Republican a total of $2,750 to resolve two complaints accusing him of improper accounting, according to orders issued Thursday. The commission penalized Miller $2,500 for violations in reporting political contributions and expenditures shortly before his May 2014 primary runoff election victory against Tommy Merritt - when he disclosed maintaining about $19,300 in his campaign account while his bank account showed more than $53,300 on hand.

