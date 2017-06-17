Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller in his office in Austin, Sept. 14, 2016.
The Texas Ethics Commission fined the Republican a total of $2,750 to resolve two complaints accusing him of improper accounting, according to orders issued Thursday. The commission penalized Miller $2,500 for violations in reporting political contributions and expenditures shortly before his May 2014 primary runoff election victory against Tommy Merritt - when he disclosed maintaining about $19,300 in his campaign account while his bank account showed more than $53,300 on hand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Add your comments below
Katy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone looking for Tar (Dec '16)
|May '17
|Poooy Fart
|12
|My wife in need of a Kidney Transplant
|May '17
|Heavenly Fart
|4
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May '17
|Farts
|2
|Review: Oasis Reflexology & Massage (Apr '11)
|Apr '17
|Dry Farts
|8
|Loud plane noise over Katy this afternoon (Sep '12)
|Apr '17
|Air Farts
|12
|Similac
|Apr '17
|Farm Farts
|2
|Review: America's Transmission Experts (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|Tool belt farts
|32
Find what you want!
Search Katy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC