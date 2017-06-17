Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Mi...

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller in his office in Austin, Sept. 14, 2016.

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: Texas Tribune

The Texas Ethics Commission fined the Republican a total of $2,750 to resolve two complaints accusing him of improper accounting, according to orders issued Thursday. The commission penalized Miller $2,500 for violations in reporting political contributions and expenditures shortly before his May 2014 primary runoff election victory against Tommy Merritt - when he disclosed maintaining about $19,300 in his campaign account while his bank account showed more than $53,300 on hand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Katy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone looking for Tar (Dec '16) May '17 Poooy Fart 12
My wife in need of a Kidney Transplant May '17 Heavenly Fart 4
News Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena May '17 Farts 2
Review: Oasis Reflexology & Massage (Apr '11) Apr '17 Dry Farts 8
Loud plane noise over Katy this afternoon (Sep '12) Apr '17 Air Farts 12
Similac Apr '17 Farm Farts 2
Review: America's Transmission Experts (Jun '13) Apr '17 Tool belt farts 32
See all Katy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Katy Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tropical Storm Warning for Harris County was issued at June 21 at 7:07PM CDT

Katy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Katy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Katy, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,135 • Total comments across all topics: 281,925,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC