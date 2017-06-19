Some special needs drivers in Texas learn vehicle skills
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, JUNE 19, 2017, AND THEREAFTER- In this May 26, 2017, photo, Parker Peddicord stands in front of his car in Katy, Texas. The Safeway Driving school, a franchise with a location in Katy, offered training specific to people with special needs arising from conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Katy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone looking for Tar (Dec '16)
|May '17
|Poooy Fart
|12
|My wife in need of a Kidney Transplant
|May '17
|Heavenly Fart
|4
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May '17
|Farts
|2
|Review: Oasis Reflexology & Massage (Apr '11)
|Apr '17
|Dry Farts
|8
|Loud plane noise over Katy this afternoon (Sep '12)
|Apr '17
|Air Farts
|12
|Similac
|Apr '17
|Farm Farts
|2
|Review: America's Transmission Experts (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|Tool belt farts
|32
Find what you want!
Search Katy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC