Police: Texas mom was on Facebook when her baby drowned in the bathtub
There are 6 comments on the Chron story from Thursday Jun 22, titled Police: Texas mom was on Facebook when her baby drowned in the bathtub. In it, Chron reports that:
Cheyenne Summer Stuckey, 21, is accused of letting her 8-month-old daughter drown in a tub with running water. Police said Stuckey was distracted by her 2 year old and Facebook when her baby died.
#1 Friday
Look at her. She is brain dead and looks the same as the perennial Ms. Alzheimer 2005 through 2017, Nancy Pelosi. What's wrong with this millennial outfit anyway. Do they ever grow up and become responsible or are they destined to be baby boomer grand failures or their gen x failure parents?
#2 Saturday
Once I let a whole pan of boiling eggs burn on the stove because I was looking at the web. Stunk up the house. Shit happens. This time it was a baby. I don't think it was intentional.
BTW, most people look pretty bad after their baby dies and they spend twelve hours in jail, talking to cops and lawyers. And, babies have been dying for generations. Negligence didn't start with Mellinials.
#3 Yesterday
No, it's just more proof that stupid people shouldn't breed.
“Vote”
Since: May 12
13,857
Location hidden
#4 Yesterday
Yet they do.....
#6 23 hrs ago
#7 23 hrs ago
Did these farts burn
