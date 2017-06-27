Photos: 64th Annual Watermelon Thump Festival in Luling, June 24, 2017

Bubba Damon, a director on the Watermelon Thump Association board, lowers the reserve champion watermelon, which weighs 100.4 pounds, to the stage at the conclusion of the Champion Melon Auction, one of the main events of the 64th Annual Watermelon Thump Festival in Luling on June 24, 2017. The Grand Champion Melon weighed in at 106.2 pounds.

