Operation Broken Heart nabs 13 child predators

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Fort Bend Star

Police participating in "Operation Broken Heart" recently arrested 13 men, including three from Fort Bend County, who attempted to have sex with children they met online. The two-month operation was conducted by the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce and included officers from the Sugar Land Police Department, the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office, the Rosenberg Police Department, the Katy ISD Police Department, the Houston Police Department, Harris County Constable Precinct 1, the Webster Police Department, the Katy Police Department and the Chamber's County Sheriff's Office.

