Most major stores here will be open this Sunday
A roped-off area at the Kroger Family Center in Conroe keeps shoppers from items that cannot be sold on Jan. 15, 1984, because of the Texas blue law, which restricted the sale of 42 categories of items - including clothing, linens and kitchenware - on consecutive Saturdays and Sundays. less A roped-off area at the Kroger Family Center in Conroe keeps shoppers from items that cannot be sold on Jan. 15, 1984, because of the Texas blue law, which restricted the sale of 42 categories of items - ... more 05/26/1985 - Shoppers were waiting as the doors open at Foley's in Sharpstown Center on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Katy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Texas mom was on Facebook when her baby...
|9 hr
|Defiant1
|3
|Anyone looking for Tar (Dec '16)
|May '17
|Poooy Fart
|12
|My wife in need of a Kidney Transplant
|May '17
|Heavenly Fart
|4
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May '17
|Farts
|2
|Review: Oasis Reflexology & Massage (Apr '11)
|Apr '17
|Dry Farts
|8
|Loud plane noise over Katy this afternoon (Sep '12)
|Apr '17
|Air Farts
|12
|Similac
|Apr '17
|Farm Farts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Katy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC