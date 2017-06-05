Lyle Lovett makes tour stop in Victoria an hour ago Four-time Grammy...

TICKETS: $50-$120; go on sale Friday online at goldencrescenthabitat.org or in person at the Victoria Symphony office, 405 E Loma Vista Ave. Four-time Grammy Award winner Lyle Lovett and His Large Band is coming to Victoria for a concert to benefit the Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity. Tickets go on sale Friday for the Aug. 22 concert, which will be at the VISD Fine Arts Center, according to a news release.

