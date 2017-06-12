Local healthcare professionals up for Entrepreneur of the Year Award
Dr. Juliet Breeze, owner of Next Level Urgent Care, visits with Lyric Flores at one of the nine clinics she operates in the Houston area. She has been nominated for an Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award for the Gulf Coast Area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Bend Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Katy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone looking for Tar (Dec '16)
|May '17
|Poooy Fart
|12
|My wife in need of a Kidney Transplant
|May '17
|Heavenly Fart
|4
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May '17
|Farts
|2
|Review: Oasis Reflexology & Massage (Apr '11)
|Apr '17
|Dry Farts
|8
|Loud plane noise over Katy this afternoon (Sep '12)
|Apr '17
|Air Farts
|12
|Similac
|Apr '17
|Farm Farts
|2
|Review: America's Transmission Experts (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|Tool belt farts
|32
Find what you want!
Search Katy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC