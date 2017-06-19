Katy man accused of posing as FBI agent
A Katy man has been charged with impersonating a peace officer after he was accused of posing as an FBI agent to rummage through the lost and found of a Houston motel. Wearing professional clothes and a pair of handcuffs on his waist, 42-year-old Travis N. Jordan flashed a fake credential on his smart phone as he tried to convince a clerk in a motel near the Sam Houston Parkway that he was looking for evidence, according to prosecutors.
