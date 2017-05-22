Teacher turns pep rally into marriage...

Teacher turns pep rally into marriage proposal

Matt Craven, an eighth-grade science teacher, met Kendall Stiefel, a sixth-grade social studies teacher, at a teacher training nearly two years ago. When Craven, 26, decided to propose to Stiefel, 24, he knew immediately that the proposal would involve Beck Junior High School, the Katy, Texas, middle school where Craven and Stiefel have taught together for the past two years.

