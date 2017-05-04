Standoff with deputies ends in death ...

Standoff with deputies ends in death of armed woman

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

A 54-year-old woman is dead after a welfare check at her home near Houston led to a four-hour armed standoff ended with sheriff's deputies shooting her dead. The incident happened in a residential neighborhood in Katy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Katy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My wife in need of a Kidney Transplant Wed Hi pharts 2
News Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena May 2 Farts 2
Anyone looking for Tar Apr 23 CanPharts 9
Review: Oasis Reflexology & Massage (Apr '11) Apr 15 Dry Farts 8
Loud plane noise over Katy this afternoon (Sep '12) Apr 15 Air Farts 12
Similac Apr 15 Farm Farts 2
Review: America's Transmission Experts (Jun '13) Apr 15 Tool belt farts 32
See all Katy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Katy Forum Now

Katy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Katy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Katy, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,522 • Total comments across all topics: 280,777,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC