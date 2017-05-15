Oklahoma Sooners Basketball Recruiting: 2018 Guard Jamal Bieniemy Commits to Oklahoma
Lon Kruger and his staff have received some very welcome news on Sunday, as four-star shooting guard Jamal Bieniemy has announced his commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners . The 2018 prospect has chosen the Sooners over Oklahoma State, LSU and Creighton.
