Oklahoma Sooners Basketball Recruiting: 2018 Guard Jamal Bieniemy Commits to Oklahoma

Sunday May 7

Lon Kruger and his staff have received some very welcome news on Sunday, as four-star shooting guard Jamal Bieniemy has announced his commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners . The 2018 prospect has chosen the Sooners over Oklahoma State, LSU and Creighton.

